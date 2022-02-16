Mary Martha Douglas, 71, of Wheatcroft, died on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Deaconess Henderson Hospital.
She was a coal miner and retired from Island Creek Coal. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Clay.
Survivors: daughter, Shirley Miller; son, Melvin Douglas, Jr. “Joe Joe”; sisters, Essie Lawrence, Nebo King, and Yvonne Culprson; and brothers, Richard Allen and Frank King.
Funeral service: 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Grace Baptist Church in Clay. Burial: 1 p.m. at Jones Cemetery in Towncreek, Alabama. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the service time on Tuesday at the church.
Vanover Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.