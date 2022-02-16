Mary Martha Douglas, 71, of Wheatcroft, died on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Deaconess Henderson Hospital.

She was a coal miner and retired from Island Creek Coal. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Clay.

Survivors: daughter, Shirley Miller; son, Melvin Douglas, Jr. “Joe Joe”; sisters, Essie Lawrence, Nebo King, and Yvonne Culprson; and brothers, Richard Allen and Frank King.

Funeral service: 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Grace Baptist Church in Clay. Burial: 1 p.m. at Jones Cemetery in Towncreek, Alabama. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the service time on Tuesday at the church.

Vanover Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

