Mary Lee Shelton, 89, of Madisonville, entered into her eternal rest at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Hillside Center in Madisonville. Born Oct. 20, 1930, in Madisonville, she was the daughter of the late Chethel Lynch and Helen Slaton Lynch. She was a member of Flower Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a member of the choir and an adult Sunday school teacher. She was a graduate of Rosenwald High School and did volunteer work at Baptist Health. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Lee Shelton.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories three sons, Anthony (Myra) Shelton of Indianapolis, Patrick (Beverly) Shelton of South Bend, Indiana, and Kenneth (Barbara) Shelton of Earlington; one sister, Betty Lou Perry, of Cleveland, Ohio; 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Her life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Flower Grove Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. M.L. Quarles will officiate. Visitation will be from noon until service time Saturday at the church. Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements. Share condolences at www.elliottmortuarycares.com.
