Wesley Alan Mackay, 46, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. He attended Covenant Community Church.
Survivors include his wife, Amanda Mackay; his mother and stepfather, Hilda and Wayne Pudleiner; children Tyler Wesley Mackay, Destiny Mackay Kennedy and Michael Mackay; stepdaughters Chucketta Grimes and Alexis Grimes; sisters Tammy Pellegrini and Candace Baker; brothers Jerry Mackay Jr., Curtis Brasher and Bobby L. Brasher; one half sister, Dottie Schrum; and stepsister Laura Mayer.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home, Earlington. Burial: Bethlehem Church Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Friday.
