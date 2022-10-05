James Gregory Payne, 55, of Madisonville, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home. He was employed as a production worker at Tyson and was a veteran of the US Army.

Survivors: sisters, Tammy (Kelvin) York, Kaye (Jason) Ladd, and Tina (Troy) Dame; companion, Amy Crews; and daughters, Tanna Dunlap and Beth (Chris) Baker.

Service: 4:30 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, Madisonville. Visitation: 2:30 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.

