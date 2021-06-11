CALVERT CITY — Mrs. Doris Ray Lapradd, 83, of Calvert City, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. The daughter of Kimmel and Frances Marggie (Mitchell) Franklin, she was a native of Hopkins County, a member of Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church and a mother and homemaker.
Mrs. Lapradd was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years, Franklin R. Lapradd; one son, Donald Wayne Lapradd; one brother, Jessie Thomas Franklin; and one sister, Hazel Neisz.
Mrs. Lapradd is survived by her daughter, Penny Lapradd of Calvert City; one brother, the Rev. Samuel Thomas Franklin of Hanson; two sisters, Josie Churkey of Calvert City and Frances Hibbs of Madisonville; and one grandson, Wyatt Lapradd of Ballard County.
Services will be conducted 3 p.m. Saturday at Collier Funeral Home, 211 W. Fifth St., Benton, KY 42025. The Rev. Sammy Franklin will officiate with interment to follow at Calvert City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
