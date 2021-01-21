Janice Marie Favors Curneal, 62, of Madisonville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at her home. She was born April 24, 1958, in Madisonville to Josephine Massey Favors and the late Junior Favors. Janice retired from Aramark Cleaning Service as a supervisor. She was of the nondenominational faith and attended New Good Hope Church in Mannington. Janice enjoyed fishing, cooking and rummage sales. She loved being with her family, her friends, her granddaughter and her great-grandson.
Survivors include her husband, Rodger Curneal; her mother, Josephine Favors; son Tommy (Robin) Patterson; granddaughter Darrien Patterson; great-grandson Zander Patterson; and several aunts and cousins.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.