BOWLING GREEN — Zelma Jane Devine Fitch, 78, of Bowling Green, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022, in Bowling Green. She was born in Calhoun, on September 28, 1943, to the late Willie Henry and Minnie Proctor Devine. Zelma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 47 years, Eddie Fitch; a sister, Mildred Branson; and four brothers, Howard, James, David, and Larry Devine.
Zelma was a master cosmetologist and had been a hairdresser for over 42 years. She loved life and her family very much.
Zelma is survived by her daughter Jennifer Pentecost (Steven); four sisters, Nelda Keown, Judy Carroll (Donnie), Sandra Dickerson (John), and Lynda Devine; two brothers, Bobby Devine and Billy Devine; a sister-in-law, Debra Devine; three grandchildren, Seth Pentecost (Bethany), Ryan Pentecost, and Jacob Durham (Samatha); four great-grandchildren, Kristopher Pentecost, Aubree Durham, Charleigh Durhan, and Ryleigh Durham; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the Immanuel Baptist Church, 714 Brown Road, Madisonville, KY. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son, Lovers Lane Chapel.
