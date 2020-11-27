CROFTON — With heavy hearts we announce the death of Carolyn Jane Bullock, 84, of Crofton, who passed away Nov. 23, 2020. A native of Anton, she was born July 26, 1936, the daughter of the late William Laffoon and Ruby Miller Laffoon.
She was a switchboard operator at Trover Clinic but was a homemaker who always loved having a house full of family and dinner on the table for all. She always loved her faith in the Lord Jesus and was a member of Crofton Baptist Church in Crofton.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth “Libby” Jayne Lucas; and her brothers, William “Bill” Laffoon, B.D. Laffoon and
Leon Laffoon.
Survivors include her husband, the Rev. Doug Bullock of Crofton; her son, Terry (Joy) Bullock of Crofton; her daughters, Phyllis (Steve) Johnson of Crofton, Sherry (Tami) Bullock of Louisville and Renee (Chris) Pyle of Crofton; her sister, Kay Horne of Louisville; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Services will be private at Castleberry Baptist Church in Crofton with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.
Active pallbearers will be Chris Pyle, Steve Johnson, Sherry Bullock, Felicia Gordon, Barron Rust and Cobie Pyle. Honorary pallbearers will be Libbi Bullock, Abbi Bullock and Katie Pyle.
Memorials may take the form of donations to Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, 3703 Taylorsville Road, Suite 102, Louisville, KY 40220-1330.
