Vickie Lynn Dorris, 63, of Madisonville, KY went to be with the Lord Thursday at 2: 56 A.M. September 24, 2020.
She was born September 27, 1956 in Madisonville, KY to the late David and Lela Mae Poe Killough. She was proceeded by her husband Dennis Dorris, whom she was married to for 35 years, one brother, Dennis Ray Killough; two sisters, Ella Louise Rickard and Edith Lenore Searfoss.
Mrs. Dorris was a member of Greater Life Apostolic church in Madisonville for many years where she was a ministers wife. She was a homemaker for many years, she also enjoyed helping others in need and spending time with her grandkids. She received the Holy Ghost in the early 1980’s and continued serving the Lord alongside her husband Dennis at Healing Fountain Apostolic Church in Sheffield, AL.
She is survived by her daughter Shelly Tiann ( Nick) Frederick of Madisonville; one son, Benjamin ( Jacqueline) Dorris of Frankfort, KY, eighteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews
Graveside services will held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday October 3, 2020 at Zion Brick Church Cemetery in Slaughters, KY with Bro. Rev. Philip Cook officiating. Burial will follow.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
