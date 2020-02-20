Kathryn Vernell Glover Fox, 98 years old of Madisonville, KY passed away, Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
She was born July 8, 1921 in Christian County, KY to the late Daisy Bennett Glover and Floyd H. Glover. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Herman O. Fox. Also, a brother Cleatus H. Glover, four sisters, Colene Cluck, Patsy Kohutek, Christina Ford and Jerry Higgins.
Kathryn was a loving grandmother, loved fishing, quilting, crocheting and any type of hand work.
She is survived by one daughter, Peggy Lynn (Alton) Scott of Manitou, KY; one son, Bill G. (Ruth Ann) Fox of White Plains, KY; six grand children, Michael A. Scott of Charleston, MO, Terri Lynn Hack of Madisonville, Julie Ann Simmons of Bowling Green, KY, Jeff A. Fox of Orlando, FL, Allison R. DiChiara of Mt. Washington, KY, and Kristen Jo Wyrick of Bowling Green; and ten great-grand children and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by two sisters, Floedith Stills of Madisonville and Joyce Glass of Versailles, KY.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday February 22, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Cecil Warrick officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville.
Visitation will be 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Friday and after 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Michael Scott, Jeff Fox, grandsons-in-law, Josh Wyrick, Darrel DiChiara, Shane Simmons, and David Hack.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Fox, Alton Scott, David Rose, and Logan Goff.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Anthony’s Hospice in Henderson, KY or the charity of your choice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.