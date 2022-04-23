Bernice Stephens,
88, of Madisonville
died on Wednesday, April 21, 2022, at Hillside Center in Madisonville. Bernice was a member of Christian Tabernacle.
Survivors: son,
Arthur “Art”
(Michelle) Stephens; daughter, Alice
(Mark) Earlywine;
and several brothers and sisters.
A private graveside service will be
held at Jefferson Barracks Memorial Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.
Online condolences may be made to
the family at www.
harrisfuneralinc.
com.
