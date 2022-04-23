Bernice Stephens,

88, of Madisonville

died on Wednesday, April 21, 2022, at Hillside Center in Madisonville. Bernice was a member of Christian Tabernacle.

Survivors: son,

Arthur “Art”

(Michelle) Stephens; daughter, Alice

(Mark) Earlywine;

and several brothers and sisters.

A private graveside service will be

held at Jefferson Barracks Memorial Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.

