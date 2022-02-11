Kimberly Laurnett Ford, 61, of Nebo, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at her home.
She was born on February 23, 1960, in Madisonville, to the late Edgar Joel and Barbara Patterson.
Kimberly had worked at Regional Medical Center as a lab tech and had retired from Lear Corporation.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Carisa Jade Ford in 2021.
Kimberly is survived by her spouse, Tim Heslet of Nebo; three children, Catey (J.R.) Willett of Poole, Chelsea (Mike Cook) Ford of Dawson Springs, and Chad (Kim) Ford of Fredonia; and eight grandchildren, Kaitlyn Layne Brothers, Bailey Jo Willett, Talon Elizabeth Ford, Madi Rae Willett, Landon Ray Ford, Haydon Connor Ford, Charles Thomas Willett, and Vada Jade Cook.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington with Bro. Bill Willis officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
