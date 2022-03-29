Cheryl J. Martin, 75, of Madisonville, died on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Heartford House in Owensboro.

She was a member of Covenant Community Church. Mrs. Martin was a retired teacher who had worked for Webster County and Hopkins County schools.

Survivors: husband, Rick Martin; her daughter, Lori Williams (Cary) Moore; and her son, John Nathan Williams.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Covenant Community Chaplaincy and Western Kentucky Dream Center.

Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.