Cheryl J. Martin, 75, of Madisonville, died on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Heartford House in Owensboro.
She was a member of Covenant Community Church. Mrs. Martin was a retired teacher who had worked for Webster County and Hopkins County schools.
Survivors: husband, Rick Martin; her daughter, Lori Williams (Cary) Moore; and her son, John Nathan Williams.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Covenant Community Chaplaincy and Western Kentucky Dream Center.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
