Jacqueline Dail Godwin Jones, 70, of Hanson, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was born on April 13, 1950, in Smithville, North Carolina, to the late James Luther and Clara Ellen Overbee Godwin. Jacqueline was of the Pentecostal faith. She loved spending time with her family and most of all her great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Norman (Donna) Godwin; sisters, Patsy York and Annette Carroll; and her son, Tony Jones.
Survivors include her husband of 29 years, Ronald Jones; sons, Dale (Carla) Jones, of Hanson, and Richard Jones, of Manitou; sister, Susie Kolodey, of Madisonville; granddaughters, Kayla Jones, of Nebo, Megan Jones, of Madisonville, Samantha (Jesse) Webster, of Mortons Gap and Crystal (Josh) Lutz, of Greencastle, Indiana; grandsons, Casey Jones, of Manitou, and Joseph Kurtz, of Madisonville; 10 great-grandchildren whom she absolutely adored; and several nieces and nephews.
A private burial will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be made to the family on line at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.