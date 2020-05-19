Betty Joe Ramsey, 83, of Madisonville, KY passed away, Friday, May 15, 2020 at her residence.
Betty was born on February 22, 1937, in Madisonville to the late Hazel Allinder and Margaret Clark Womack.
Mrs. Ramsey was a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church where she taught children’s church and loved working with children. In her early years her and her husband worked in Baptist Temple in the bus ministry. She also kept foster children, was a ceramic maker, loved to travel and collect antiques dolls. She retired from Island Creek store in Earlington and worked 14 years at JC Penney’s.
She is survived by four daughters, Shirley (Michael) Oates of Madisonville, Brenda Ramsey of Madisonville, Sandy Ramsey of Madisonville, and Sharon (Ken) Lowden of Colorado Springs, CO; one son, Wayne Ramsey of Madisonville; eight grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren.
There will be a private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Grapevine Cemetery.
There will be a drive by visitation from 12:00 P.M. until 1:00 P.M. Tuesday May 19th at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Gary Taylor, Matt Ramsey, and Michael Oates.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
