David James Bryant, 66, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was born Oct. 20, 1956, in Madisonville to the late Kathleen Tayloe Bryant and James “Sonny” Bryant. He retired as a jeweler and owner of Bryant’s Jewelry, his family business. After retirement, he worked with Deahl mowing. He wanted to enjoy being outside after working inside for years. He enjoyed muzzle-loading competitions, as well as bi-monthly card playing with his buddies. David loved spending time with his family, especially when all the grandchildren were present, and enjoyed any excuse for a get-together.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Louano Bryant; daughter, Sarah (David) Arnold; son, Joshua (Mandy) Bryant; sisters, Janice (Robert) Gillaspie and Alice (Phil) Nordine; brother, Charles (Cathy) Bryant; and grandchildren, Rebekah Arnold, Isabella Arnold, Elijah Arnold, Hallie Bryant, Rylan Bryant, and Drew Bryant.
A private family memorial service will be held along with a burial at the family cemetery in Caldwell County.
Expressions of sympathy in David’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association or to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.