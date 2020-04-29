Mary Loretta Sneed Cornette, 81, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was born May 18, 1938, in Madisonville to the late Eleanor Kellough Sneed and Clarence Sneed. Loretta retired from the Hopkins County Board of Education, where she worked in the cafeteria at West Broadway Elementary School. She loved working in her flower garden and adored her granddaughter, Hope. Loretta was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Tommy Sneed, Jim Pemberton and Earl Manning.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Robert Cornette; son Jackie (Donna) Cornette of Fort Mill, South Carolina; granddaughter Hope Cornette of Fort Mill; one niece; and one nephew.
A private funeral will be held Wednesday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with the Rev. Glen Hobgood officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.