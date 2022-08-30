SLAUGHTERS — William McKinly Hubbard, 58, of Slaughters, KY passed away, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville, KY.
He was born March 11, 1964, in Madisonville to Louise Foster Hubbard and James Hubbard, Jr. He was preceded in death by his father, James Hubbard, Jr.
William worked in maintenance. He loved to go hunting and fishing. William attended Slaughters Baptist Church.
He is survived by his mother, Louise Hubbard; sister, Lori Frasier of Hanson, KY; brother, Mark (Julie) Hubbard of Illinois; nieces, Sarah (Cody) Gunn, Aliza Hubbard, Andrea Hubbard, and Lizzie Salmons; nephew, Aiden Salmons; and one great niece, Addison Gunn.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral in Madisonville with Pastor Brad Tucker officiating. Burial will follow at Slaughters Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Marlow, Glenn Sharon, Melvin Sisk, Robert Sisk Jr., Cody Gunn, and Mark Hubbard.
