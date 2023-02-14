EARLINGTON — Joseph David Harris, 32, of Earlington, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at his home. He had been previously employed at the Earlington Saw Mill.
Survivors: father, Joe (Dawn) Harris; grandmother, Mabel Katherine Hook; step-grandparents, Paul and Patricia Erdman; sisters, Amber (Jose) Hernandez and Ashley Harris; half-sister, Crystal Crane; step-brother, Jonathan Scicluna; and step-sister, Tiffany Scicluna.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, Madisonville. Burial: Hanson Cemetery, Hanson. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
