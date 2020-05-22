Connie Frances Wade, 60, of Madisonville, died May 19th, 2020, with her family by her side.
Connie was born Aug. 9, 1959, in Madisonville to Clinton and Shirley Young. She attended Providence High School in Providence. She continued her education at Owensboro Business College, graduating with a degree in business management.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clinton Young; and her son, Andre Humphries.
She is survived by her life partner, Lloyd Wade. She is also survived by seven children and their spouses: Corey (Tiffany) Young, Zenae Humphries, Christopher Peyton, Brandy Murphy-Turner, Damon Terry, Lloyd Wade Jr. and James (DeAsia) Wade. She had 19 grandchildren, whom she loved to travel to and spend time with. She is also survived by her loving mother, Shirley Young; three brothers and their spouses: Robert Young, Dwight Young and Tony (Teressa) Young; and four sisters and their spouses: Laverne (Leonard) Chester, Phyliss (Doug) Redd, Daphne (Frank) Couch and Teresa Young.
Services will be held at noon Saturday at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Providence. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Arrangements will be entrusted by Mason & Sons Funeral Home.
