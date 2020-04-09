Shirley Ramsey, 77, of Madisonville, KY passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville.
She was born April 19, 1942 to the late E.J. Bayer and Shirley Genevieve Bufford Bayer. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Dewayne Bayer and Eugene Bayer.
Shirley worked as an office supervisor at RMC Credit Union. She loved baking and cooking with her grandchildren and loved being their “Gramma.” She loved her work and was very active in church.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, William Ramsey; one daughter, Judy (Roger) Martin of Hanson; two sons, Walter (Marianne) Ramsey of Hanson and Edwind Ramsey of Owensboro; two sisters, Kay (Jim) Maroney of Evansville, IN and Kathy (Jimmy) Moore of Newburgh, IN; two brothers, David (Anga) Bayer of Evansville and Mickey (Lisa) Bayer of Princeton, KY; and five grandchildren.
Following the recommendation from the CDC, services will be held privately with family only. Burial will be held at Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
