Carmel Jeanne Clements, 79, of Madisonville, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 2, 2023. She was the beloved daughter of the late John “J.P.” and Thelma Clements. Carmel was a proud co-owner of Clements Jewelers for over 50 years. Along with her father and brother, she helped build and maintain the business until it was passed on to future generations in 2021. Her dedication to excellent service and pride in her work has contributed to 87 years of family business with many more to come. She graduated from Madisonville High School in 1961 and attended both Spalding College and Murray State University. She participated in her high school reunions and had lifelong friends within the class of 1961.
She was devoted to her family and friends. Her love of travel, anything blue, flowers, and her cat, Muffin, was evident throughout her life and her final years.
She is survived by her brother, Steve (Meryl) Clements of Madisonville; sister, Becky (Bernard) Williams of Glasgow; two nieces, Sara (David) James and Lauren (Nick) Swayne; two nephews, Matt (Stephania) Clements and Chase (Olivia) Williams; seven great-nieces and nephews, Taylor (Bryan) Brewer, Caitlyn James, Natalie Swayne, Penelope Clements, Sam Williams, Isabella Clements, and Wade Williams; and one great-great-niece, Lilly Ann Brewer.
A private service will be held for immediate friends and family.
In lieu of cards or flowers, please send all donations to the Hopkins County Humane Society in honor of Carmel’s beloved cat, Muffin. Hopkins County Humane Society, 2210 Laffoon Trail, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Vanover Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
