William “Bill” Pollard Jr., 86, of Grayville, Ill., died at 2 a.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Nashville.
Funeral services will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton are in charge of the arrangements.
A native of St. Charles, Kentucky, he was born June 23, 1933, the son of the late William Taft Pollard and Lucy Beshear Pollard. He was a school administrator for various schools in Illinois, a chemist for General Mills, an education science consultant, a farmer and a coach for Mortons Gap school district. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served as a fighter pilot. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and was of the Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Dale Pollard; his daughter, Carol Ann Pollard; and his great-granddaughter, Claire June Thomason.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Patricia Ann Boyd Pollard; his sons, John Phillip (Noriko) Pollard of Japan and Samuel Roderick Pollard of Albion, Ill.; his daughters, Martha Nell Pollard (John) Thompson of Jackson, Mo., Connie Sue Pollard of Nashville and Doris Jean Pollard (Patrick) Hagan of Chandler, Ind.; his grandchildren, Roderick John Thompson of Jackson, Mo., William Henry Thompson of Jackson, Mo., Andrew Kenneth (Katie) Thompson of Phoenix, Ariz., Savannah Kaylean Pollard (Eric) Thomason of Mt. Erie, Ill., Alexander Hunter Hagan of Chandler, Ind., Rebecca Hwa Pollard of Ft. Lee, N.J., and Phillip Hayato Pollard of Japan; and his great-grandchildren, Lei Hunter Pollard and Lucas Thomason, both of Mt. Erie, Ill.
Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church at 106 South Fourth St., Albion, IL 62806.
