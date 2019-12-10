Andrew Joseph Christian, 29, of Manitou, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at his home.
He was born on March 14, 1990, in Madisonville, to Delane Lutz Bugg and Joey Christian. Andrew worked at GameStop in Madisonville and attended Hanson Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing video games and wallyball.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, A.W. Lutz, Louise Lutz, and Betty Lou Christian.
Survivors include his mother, Delane (Aud) Bugg, of Manitou; father Joey (Dina) Christian, of Robards; brother Steven McKnight, of Manitou; sister Megan Christian, of Madisonville; grandfather Bobby Joe (Sue) Christian, of Henderson; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and his loyal dog and companion, Milo.
The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Dale Beaver officiating. The visitation will be from 3 until 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
