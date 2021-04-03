HOPKINSVILLE — Joshua Aaron Fox, 35, of Hopkinsville, passed away at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, from injuries he received in an automobile accident.
Josh was born in Henderson on May 16, 1985, the son of Barry Lynn Fox and Vickie Lane Winders Fox of Nortonville. He held a Ph.D. in pharmacy from the University of Kentucky and was a member of Mortons Gap Independent Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Oscar and Dorothy Faulk Winders; and his uncle, Wallace Winders.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his wife, Lindsey Seay Fox of Hopkinsville; his paternal grandparents, William and Louise Fox of Nortonville; his uncles, Jackie Winders of Providence and Bobby Winders of White Plains; his aunts, Linda Martin and her husband, Ricky, of Mortons Gap; and Phyllis Bowman and her husband, Terry, of Mortons Gap.
Services were Monday, March 22, at Mortons Gap Independent Methodist Church and officiated by the Rev. Terry Bowman. Burial followed in the New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation was Sunday, March 21, at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton and Monday, March 22, 2021, at the church.
