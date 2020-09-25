Dorothy “Dottie” Jean Winders, 76, of White Plains, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital. Born Jan. 26, 1944, to the late Carroll and Bedie (Dukes) Larkins of White Plains, she was a South Hopkins graduate and cheerleader. She worked as a secretary at White Plains School and waitress at the Cat’s Den and Rita’s. She enjoyed working in her flowers, and she loved time with family.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Glen, Jimmy, Samuel, Don, Bobby and Carroll Larkins Jr. and Clarence Methena.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Bobby Winders; daughters Kim (Terry) Hudson of Nortonville and Stephanie Locke of Madisonville; four grandchildren, Nick and Jordan Hudson and Jade and Sydney Gill; great-grandson Jax Singleton; brother Ronnie Larkins; sisters Wanda Hight and Rita Harvey; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Heath Carlton officiating. Burial to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in White Plains. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
