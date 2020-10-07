HENDERSON — William W. “Bill” West, 72, of Henderson, passed away on Sept. 21, 2020, at Redbanks Nursing Home in Henderson.
Born May 8, 1948, to Robert and Nadine Walker West, Bill loved Christmas and all the family traditions that came with it. He enjoyed carrying on those traditions with his two daughters Katrina and Vanessa and his two grandchildren, Stuart and Meg, who called him “Daddy Bill” just as he had called his maternal grandfather. He was a passionate fan of Kentucky Wildcat basketball and football. He was a history enthusiast, especially in the area of politics. Bill saw voting as a privilege and a duty. He never missed an opportunity to cast his ballot. He graduated from Henderson City High School, attended the University of Kentucky and was a member of Henderson Moose Lodge #732. He previously owned and operated Vide-O-Ville in Madisonville.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Nadine West; one brother, Tim West; maternal grandparents William “Daddy Bill” and Nora “Mother Walker” Walker; and paternal grandparents James W. and Verbel Gibson West.
Survivors include his two daughters, Vanessa Tackett, and her husband, Mark, of Madisonville, and Katrina West of Louisville; two sisters, Sharyn McBride, and her husband, David, and Marietta Peckenpaugh, and her husband, Leo, both of Henderson; two brothers, Mark West, and his wife, Kristy, of Henderson and Bobby West of Evansville, Indiana; one granddaughter, Meg Tackett; one grandson, Stuart Tackett; and aunts, uncles, cousins and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to recognize the care and love displayed for Bill over the past year by the wonderful staff at Redbanks and the friends and family members that visited, called and offered their encouragement and service.
Relatives and friends are invited to Bill’s life celebration on Friday in the backyard of 235 S. Water St., Henderson, KY 42420. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, and the memorial will begin at 6 p.m. A graveside service will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Fernwood Cemetery in Henderson with the Rev. Tim Shockley officiating. In an effort to protect family and friends, masks will be required.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Redbanks Residents Activity Fund, 851 Kimsey Lane, Henderson, KY 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home. Online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntand
