PROVIDENCE — Maxine Gordon Ausenbaugh, 94, of Providence, died Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Mrs. Ausenbaugh was a mother and homemaker, and she attended Providence First United Methodist Church.
Survivors: husband, James Russell Ausenbaugh; son, Gary (Mary) Grisham; and stepson, Jimbo (Jan) Ausenbaugh.
Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Rosedale Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
