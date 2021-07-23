Roy Dale Finley Sr., 72, of Madisonville, KY passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.
He was born November 8, 1948 in Daviess County to the late Gilbert Finley and Mary Evans Finley.
Bro. Roy was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Madisonville. He was an ordained Baptist Minister and pastored many churches throughout Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Ohio, and Webster Counties.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Connie Darlene Finley; two sons, Roy Dale (Chastity) Finley, Jr., of Fernandina Beach, FL and John (Jennifer) Finley of Murray, KY; and two grandchildren, Savannah Finley of Corbin, KY and Elijah Finley of Murray.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday July 24, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Madisonville Chapel with Bro. Tondra Daugherty and Bro. Bill Egbert officiating. A private burial will be in Cates Cemetery in Whitesville, KY.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Friday and after 9:00 A.M. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.