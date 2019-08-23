John O. "Butch" Miller, 73 of Madisonville, KY passed away, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at his residence. He was born March 1, 1946 in Evansville, IN to the late G.D. Miller and Carmella Howell Miller. He was an avid collector and fisherman.
He is survived by his wife, Terri Miller; two sons, Scott (Jenifer) Miller of Madisonville and Steve "Slick" (Jill) Miller of Owensboro, KY; one brother, Bill (Linda) Miller of Madisonville; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Richardson and Pastor Gary Bennett officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:00 A.M. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Tim Branon, David Deaton, David Miller, Scott Bone, Steve Bock, and Mike O'Rourke. Honorary pallbearer will be Ricky Miller.
