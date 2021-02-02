Tyler Wayne Earl, 29, of Crofton, died on Jan. 28, 2021, at Jennie Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville.
Memorial services will be held at Real Life Church, 13505 Hanson Road, Madisonville, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in Charge of arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mike and Peggy Burchfield.
A native of Madisonville, he was born on July 11, 1991. He was a member of The River Church in Nortonville.
Survivors include his parents, Jason Oakley Earl and Amy Jo Burchfield Earl, of Crofton; his daughter, Jolene Gail Eden Earl, of Crofton; his sister, Chassity Dawn Anglin, of Crofton; and his paternal grandparents, Tim and Peggy Burchfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.