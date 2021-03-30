Patricia “Pat” McGregor, of Madisonville formerly of Clay, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, at her residence.
Pat was born in Madisonville on Aug. 19, 1945, to the late Herbert and Mary Francis Johnson.
She was a member of Webb Memorial United Methodist Church in Clay and Eastern Star. Pat loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Lynn in 2006.
Survivors include two daughters, Debra Ford (Greg), of Clay, and Sandra Shockley (Tim), of Henderson; one sister, Joelen Daugherty (Steve); and one brother, Jerry Johnson (Carolyn), both Madisonville; three grandchildren, Hilary, Hailey and Hunter Ford; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Webb Memorial United Methodist Church in Clay with Bro. David Harting and Pastor Cameron Edwards will be officiating. Burial to follow in Oddfellows Cemetery in Clay. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at the church and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Vanover Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
