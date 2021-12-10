Katherine Sue Melton, 90, of Madisonville, went to receive her heavenly rewards on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehabilitation in Madisonville.
She was born Feb. 4, 1931, in Nebo to the late William Bracie Joyner and Versa Ruth Dixon Joyner. She was a member of Park Avenue Missionary Baptist Church. She served alongside her husband during their ministry of more than 26 years and was very active in missions and vacation Bible school. Sue was a Sunday school teacher and a leader in Girls in Action and Acteens. She loved to sing in the choir and had a beautiful alto voice. She was a daily Bible reader and read the Bible in its entirety several times over. She was a faithful servant to our Lord, and when her body no longer allowed her to physically help, her contribution focused on the strength of unending prayers for others.
For many years, Sue served as a certified EMT and a certified nurse aide. She loved to watch UK basketball and enjoyed watching game shows, HGTV and the Food Network. She loved to read and documented in her journal nearly every day. One of the greatest joys in her life was being “Nannie.”
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Gloria Joyce (Frank) Dorris; and son-in-law Douglas Ray Polley.
Survivors include her husband of 72 years, The Rev. Curtis Melton; her children, Janie Melton (Douglas) Polley, Tim (Paula) Melton and Gloria Melton (Ray) Capps; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A service will be 2 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Pastor Len Young officiating. A private burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, Sue requested donations be made to Operation Smile at secure.operationsmile.org or by phone at 1-888-249-3797.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
