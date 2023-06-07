Edith ‘Marie’ Cox Brown, 75, of Madisonville, KY passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital.
Marie was born in Madisonville, KY on May 16, 1948 to the late Alfred Lee Cox and Anna Evelyn Mullenix Cox Jenkins.
In addition to her parents, Marie is preceded in death by her step-father Cullen Jenkins and her beloved in-laws James E. Brown and Lois Brown.
Marie is survived by her husband of 53 years, Earl Wayne Brown of Madisonville; her children, Jenny (Stuart) Wilcox and Libby (Bud) Spencer both of Madisonville; and sister, Lee Lahoud of Las Vegas, NV. She was the proud grandmother of Elizabeth (Steven) Stanford of Nortonville, KY and Andrew Wilcox of Madisonville and great grandmother to Silas Stanford.
Marie retired from the Hopkins County School System in 2005. She loved her West Broadway Elementary School family. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Madisonville. If you had the pleasure of knowing her, you understood the love she had for her friends and family. She was rarely at a loss for words and freely told those around her how much she loved and cared for them.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial will be held at Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Sacramento, KY.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until service time Sunday at the funeral home.
First Baptist Church will be providing a love and kindness meal following the burial at their church in Madisonville.
Memorial donations may be made in her honor to Hopkins County Humane Society or the non-profit of your choice.
