Charles “Mark” Toombs, 65, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Hillside Center in Madisonville.
He was born on Dec. 4, 1955, in Madisonville to the late Martha Marks Toombs and Verchoyle Toombs. Mark was a self-employed farmer and worked at American Mine & Tool. He was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching televised church services and programs.
Survivors include his sister, Patsy Toombs of Madisonville; several cousins; and many friends.
The service will be 1 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Melvin Payne officiating. The family requests that all in attendance, please wear a mask upon entry.
A visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Slaughters Cemetery
in Slaughters.
The pallbearers are Paul Austin, Darryl Wilkerson, Mark Yates, Jimmy Eastwood, Tim Scott, Dwight Major and Dr. Terry Brown.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mark’s memory to the Slaughters Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 23, Slaughters, KY 42456.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
