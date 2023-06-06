MANITOU — Ronald “Ronnie” Edward Knight, 76, of Manitou, passed away Friday, June 2, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was born Nov. 13, 1946, in East Chicago, Indiana to the late Agnes Dill Farthing and James Knight. He was formerly employed at Homestead Mines and retired as a supervisor from the Kentucky Transportation Department. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Knight; great-granddaughter, Kaseyn Lindsey; and sister, Kathy Sapp.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Karen Small Knight of Manitou; daughters, Crystal (Kendall) Smith and Kim (Larry) Krueger, both of Madisonville; son, Mark (Kim) Knight of Hodgenville; bonus daughter, niece, Tara Black of Henderson; daughter-in-law, Joanna Knight of South Carolina; brother, James Knight of Owensboro; sister-in-law, Diane Small of Manitou; grandchildren, Skylar Knight-Krueger, Jordyn Krueger, Trigden Lindsey, Whitlee (Gabe) Smith, Matiah Hawkins, Noah Smith, Will Smith, Kaitlyn (Will) King, McKaden Knight, and Brenston Knight; great-grandchildren, Aliyra Knight-Krueger, Kobe Lindsey, Roland Lindsey, Ryder Stevens, and Ruger Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville, with Dr. Michael Knight officiating. Burial to follow in Render Cemetery in McHenry. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Trigden Lindsey, Skylar Knight-Krueger, Kendall Smith, Larry Krueger, McKaden Knight, and Brenston Knight. Honorary pallbearers are Gabe Smith and Trai White.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
