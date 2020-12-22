On Thursday, Dec. 17th, 2020, Michael Alan Shepherd, passed away at the age of 76.
Mike was born on Aug. 24th, 1944, in LaFayette, Indiana, to the late Glenn Shepherd and Iva Mae (Vance) Hammonds. He was also preceded in death by his Stepfather Garrett Hammonds, and his brother Gary Hammonds
On Aug. 14th, 1965, he married Billie Jo (Salmon) Shepherd. They raised two children, Michael Alan Shepherd Jr. and Elizabeth Ashley (Shepherd) Strader. He had three siblings, Glenda Mae (Vance) Lutz , Gary Hammonds, and Tim Hammonds. In addition, Mike had four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; all of whom he adored. He is survived by his wife Jo, his children Alan and his wife Amy and Ashley and her husband Henry, his sister Glenda, his brother Tim, his grandchildren, Jacob Strader, Madison (Shepherd) Jones, Marissa Strader, Avery Shepherd and great-grandchildren Evelyn and Henry Jones, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Mike served honorably in the United States Army from 1963-1967. Mike retired from the General Electric Aviation facility in Madisonville, in 2008, so he could spend more time with the family he so dearly loved. Mike enjoyed gardening and U.K. Basketball but was best known for his gentle spirit, empathy and compassion for others, and the love he exhibited for everyone he touched in his life, regardless of station, displaying the faith he held so dearly.
A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 23rd, 2020, at Calvary Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington. Flowers can be sent to Barnett Strother Funeral Home, 2285 North Main Street, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.