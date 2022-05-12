NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE — Alma Maxine Ray, 99, of Nashville, TN, formerly of Providence, KY passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at NHC in Nashville.
She was born October 19, 1922, in Webster County, KY, to the late William Richard Green and Rosa Dell Morgan Green. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James E. Ray, and daughter, Victoria Ray.
Alma worked as a nurse at Hopkins County Hospital and before that, she worked as a cafeteria lady at the school in Providence. She was a member of Westside Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Nashville along with the Eastern Star. She enjoyed embroidery, quilting, reading, and “traveling all over the world.” She was known as “Mama Ray” or “Granny” to her family and her many more non-biological children.
She is survived by three daughters, Clara Dorris of Dixon, KY, Rosemary Todd of Cairo, KY, and Leta McDowell of Madisonville, KY; son, James E. Ray, Jr. of Nashville; 5 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 2:15 P.M Friday, May 13, 2022, at Lakeview Cemetery in Providence with Cole McDowell officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. time on Friday at Barnett-Strother — Providence Chapel.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
