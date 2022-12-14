Judith “Judy” Ann LeGrand, 77, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was born October 31, 1945, in Evansville, Indiana to the late Edith Hearl Epley Fenwick and Thomas Delbert Fenwick, Sr. She loved cooking and Facebooking. She was a member of Life Apostolic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald “Red” Fenwick.
Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Sherman “Carroll” LeGrand; sons, Steven Lester (Cynthia) Salmons of Ohio, Billy Joe Salmons of Madisonville, Jerry Lee (Frances) Salmons of Madisonville, and Gary Wayne (Tracey) Salmons of Slaughters; brothers, Thomas Delbert (Bernice) Fenwick, Jr. and Donald Lee (Barbara) Fenwick, both of Slaughters; sister, Janet Gale Durso of Florida; grandchildren, Hayley, Joshua, Samantha, Piper, Courtney, Robert, Levi, Lexi, Makenzie, and Layla; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Life Apostolic Church, 1630 South Main St., Madisonville, with Pastor Dustin Lee officiating and Pastor Danny Lutz assisting. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at the church.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers are Steve Salmons, Billy Joe Salmons, Jerry Salmons, Gary Salmons, Robert A. Corbitt, Josh Salmons, and Levi Salmons.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
