William Glenn Ashmore, 69, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
He was born May 26, 1953, in East Chicago, IN to the late William Norris Ashmore and Earline Wells Ashmore of San Diego.
Glenn was a US Navy veteran where he was a culinary specialist. He loved going on movie and picnic dates with his wife, all things musical from classical to bluegrass and was a history nerd that loved sci-fi and Sunday drives.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Tess Ashmore of Madisonville, his mother, one son, Ian Ashmore of Conshohocken, PA and a sister, Michelle Peoples of Hammond,Indiana.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Knight officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
