NORTONVILLE — Earl “Buddy” Bradley Cobb, 75, of Nortonville died Friday, September 9, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, Indiana.
Survivors: Virginia Randolph Cobb; children, Charles Cobb, Peggy Payton, Kathy Pendley, Starla Groves, and Shelly Minchey; and sister, Ruby Pemberton
Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday at Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville. Burial: New Salem Cemetery, Nortonville. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
