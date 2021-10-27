Danny Bilbrey Knott, 67, of Earlington, peacefully entered his eternal home on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at his residence surrounded by family.
He was born in Murray on July 12, 1954 to the late Luton and Gracie “Lois” Knott.
Danny accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior, while attending Grapevine Baptist Church, as a teenager. He was active in his youth group and sang in the New Image Quartet. In 1975, he joined Earlington First Baptist Church, where he faithfully served as a deacon, praise team member, and Sunday school teacher.
His career in mining began in 1975 at Crescent Mines. He worked underground for Peabody Coal until 1990. In 1990, he went to work at the Department of Mines and Minerals/ Office of Mine Safety where he was a mine safety instructor for 18 years. Danny’s passion was mine rescue and for the last 13 years he served as the Kentucky Coal Academy’s Director of Mine Rescue. Throughout his career he was recognized for his diligent efforts to keep miners safe. In 2017, he was inducted into the National Mine Rescue Hall of Fame. His hard work and dedication were driven by the love he had for the mine rescue teams he worked with and the lives they served to protect.
Danny was a devoted husband, daddy, and “Guy-Guy.” He loved his family well and led humbly by his christian example.
He is survived by his wife, Melony Knott, of Earlington; his three children, Ashley (Brad) Brown, Aaron (Stephanie) Knott, and AJ (Peyton) Knott, all of Madisonville; four grandchildren, Mason Brown, Mady Kate Brown, Kole Knott and Garrett Knott; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life is scheduled for Friday, October 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Earlington First Baptist Church in Earlington, with the Rev. Matthew Williams officiating and Dr. Tom Branson assisting. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington. Visitation will be Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Earlington First Baptist Church in Earlington, and from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021 at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Earlington First Baptist Church Building Fund. Contribution envelopes will be made available at the church.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements and online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
