Frances Dame, 97, of Madisonville, formerly of the Pack Community in McLean County, passed peacefully Monday, May 17, 2021, at her home in Madisonville. Frances Vivona was born May 27, 1923, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Francisco and Gaetana Lucchese Vivona, was raised a Catholic and was married to Dudley Letcher Dame on May 24, 1947, in Brooklyn. Frances was a homemaker, an artist and a Bob Ross painting instructor. She was a lifetime member of the Marine Corps League Auxiliary and enjoyed both camping and traveling, visiting all 50 states.
In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Dudley L. Dame, who died Jan. 10, 2013.
Survivors include five daughters, Barbara Kunkle of Madisonville, Kathleen Robson (Mike) of Woodland Park, Colorado, Teresa Holm (John) of Seattle, Denise Pitts of Richland, Washington, and Roberta Dame-Martin (David) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; 22 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Services will be 12:30 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial will be in the Poplar Grove Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Frances’ family from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Frances’ services will be streamed live at 12:30 p.m. Friday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Frances’ visitation and service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
The Frances Dame family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Poplar Grove Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 234, Sacramento, KY 42372. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Frances at musterfuneralhomes.com.
