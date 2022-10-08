James Richard Kerns, 63, of Madisonville, died Wednesday, October 4, 2022, at Linda E. White Hospice House Deaconess in Evansville, Indiana. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was the groundskeeper at the Eddie Ballard West Kentucky Veterans Center.
Survivors: daughters, Mary Kerns, Ashley (Donnie) Barnett, Jaime (Richie) Tucker, and Joanna Kerns; sisters, Janet Willis, Wanda (Don) Johnson, Denise (Bryce) Parks, and Sheri Kerns; and brother, Michael Kerns.
Service: 4 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, at Serenity Path in Madisonville City Park, Madisonville. Military honors will be performed by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the park.
Harris Funeral Home was entrusted with care.
