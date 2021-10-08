Thalia Skye Logan passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the age of 15. Lia, as she liked to be referred to, was born Oct. 12, 2005, in Madisonville to Mystic Jackson and Jon Logan. Lia was an avid reader and loved to write. At a young age, she would write and illustrate her own books. She was also gifted in painting and drawing. Over the years, she had perfected the art of taking selfies. This summer, she was able to visit the Selfie Museum in Denver, where she took some amazing pictures that our family will treasure forever.
Thalia is survived by her mother, Mystic Jackson; father Jon Logan; sisters Cari Fuller and Denon Fuller; brothers Michael Fuller Jr., Jonathan Logan Jr., Koen Logan and Kye Tidwell; loving grandparents Phyllis Jackson and Thomas and Teresa Logan; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Join us in celebrating her life on Monday at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Madisonville. Services are 2 p.m. with visitation from 1 p.m. until service time.
Mason & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. A mask is required.
Donations can be made to Thalia Skye Logan Memorial Scholarship Fund at any Farmer’s Bank. This scholarship will be awarded to an MNHHS senior at graduation.
