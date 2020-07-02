Robert W. Smith, 89, of Manitou, KY passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Madisonville Health and Rehab.
He was born March 11, 1931 in Muskegon, MI. He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Smith.
Robert worked as a factory worker. He loved farming, riding his lawn tractor, and boating. Most of all, he loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughter, Cathy (Robert) Stempien of Madisonville; one son, Robert Smith of Dimondale, MI; three grandchildren, Amber Stempien, Alexis (Brandon) Herron, and Logan (Casey) Stempien; five great grandchildren, Jacob Suttle, Kaelyn Suttle, Jackson Stempien, Rayner Herron, and soon to be born, Sterling Stempien.
Funeral services will be 12:00 P.M, Friday, July 3, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Rhye officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery in Nebo, KY.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Robert Stempien, Logan Stempien, Brandon Herron, Dustin Suttle, Bob Couchman, and Jeff Lamb.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
