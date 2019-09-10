PROVIDENCE -- Jeremy Lee Elder, 39, of Providence, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. He was a coal miner and worked for Dotiki Mines and Warrior Coal for 15 years.
He was a member of the Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Shady Grove, where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and helped as a youth director. Jeremy was an avid hunter and loved camping. He loved working out at Drake's Fitness in Providence. Jeremy loved taking his kids riding on his RZR and enjoyed trucking/hauling for his dad's company Elder Hauling. He served as a committee member for the Jingle Jog 5K Walk/Run for Arthritis in honor of his son.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Chester "Cowboy" and Robbie Elder, and John Ipock and Howard Brooks. Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Kristi Elder of Providence; two sons, Rylan and Holden Elder, both at home; his parents, Terry and Loretta Elder of Providence; and one brother, Adam Elder of Providence.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church, 1124 Pleasant Valley Road, Providence. Bro. Jason Oliver and Bro. Jimmy Sigler will officiate. Burial will be at Shady Grove Cemetery in Shady Grove. Visitation will be from 3 to 9 p.m. on Monday and from 8 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, c/o Jane Rich, 798 Tribune Tower Road, Marion, KY 42064.
Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com.
