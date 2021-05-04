Zachary Ryan Miller, 34, of Madisonville, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 17, 1986, to Mark and Rae Matheny of Madisonville. He was also preceded by his grandfather, Donnie Morrow and grandparents, Carl and Geneva Matheny.
He enjoyed Active Day in Hopkinsville and spending time camping.
He is survived by his parents; two brothers, Rollie (Valerie) Matheny, of Hanson and Kaleb (Haley) Matheny, of Madisonville; grandparents, Linda Price, of Madisonville and Mike (Yvonne) Bourland, of Madisonville.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Love United Baptist Church Cemetery in Madisonville with Bro. Mike Bourland officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Rollie Matheny, Kaleb Matheny, Michael Montgomery, Andrew Montgomery, Kevin Melton and Greg Phelps.
Memorial donations may be made to the Zachary Miller burial fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
