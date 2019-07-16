Christopher Michael Mefford, 35 of Fort Lauderdale, FL formerly of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in Florida.
He was born May 31, 1984 in Hopkins Co., KY to Michael Wayne Mefford and Sandra Rene Aiken. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Edith Aiken; and his paternal grandparents, Clint and Edith Mefford.
Chris was a vibrant individual with a passion for many things; he loved the outdoors and enriching his life with travel. Chris had a huge heart and his mission was to make others happy and give everything he could to humanity. He gave all his love to family and friends and never expected anything in return. His family will continue to celebrate his life every day.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by, one brother, Clint Mefford of Chicago, IL; his stepfather, David Ridley, his grandfather, Ernie Aiken of Dawson Springs, KY; step-brother, Dru Ridley; step-sister, Jules Colina; nephew, Graham Mefford of Chicago; aunts and uncles, Barbara Palmer of Chicago, David and Sharon Topmiller, Glen Mefford of Sebree, KY, Owen and Carol Mefford of Clarksville, TN, Vernon Mefford of Bloomington, IN, Tammy and Tim Coble, and Tony and Lisa Aiken; and cousins, Keith Aiken, Kira Watkins, Cory Coble, and Crysta Coble.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Ingy Winters officiating.
Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Light of Chance. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.