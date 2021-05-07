CLAY — Horace Eugene “Blue” Lawrence, 71, of Clay, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at his home under the care of St. Anthony’s Hospice. He was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 23, 1949, to the late Neil and Fronia (Bush) Lawrence. Blue was retired from Alcan in Sebree. He loved everybody and was loved by many. He also had a great love for horses.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Ronnie, Lynn, Wayne and Ray Lawrence.
He is survived by one daughter, Lisa Lawrence of Clay; stepdaughter Danielle Higgs; stepson Anthony Cluchie of Morganfield; sister Linda Hardison of Henderson; granddaughter Wesley Dawn Keating; and several other grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Sebree.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony’s Hospice.
Tomblinson Funeral Home in Sebree is handling arrangements.
